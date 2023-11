Manchester United and England legend Bobby Charlton died after an accidental fall at a care home, an inquest was told on Wednesday.

Charlton, one of English football’s all-time greats, passed away aged 86 in Macclesfield General Hospital on October 21.

The Cheshire Coroner’s Court inquest into the 1966 World Cup winner’s death revealed he lost his balance when he stood up from a chair, striking a window sill and “possibly a radiator”

