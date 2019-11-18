A magisterial inquiry has been launched into the death of an elderly man in a home for the elderly in Marsascala on Monday morning.

The Parliamentary Secretary for the Elderly said in a statement that the death happened at the St Thomas Community Living, a private home where the government pays for 76 beds.

Sources said the man fell a height of three storeys.

The death was reported at 9am, the government said, adding that aside from the Magisterial Inquiry, the Social Standards Authority had also launched its own investigation into the incident.