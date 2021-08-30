An inquiry into public school examination results has found there was no foul play, after concerns were raised by the teachers’ union earlier this summer.

In a statement on Monday, Education Minister Justyne Caruana published an inquiry which she said found there had been no irregularities in the way exam results had been assigned to absent students.

The inquiry was led by Judge Emeritus Philip Sciberras.

The inquiry was ordered after the Malta Union of Teachers raised concerns that Education Ministry officials had changed the results given to some absent students by their teachers.

“Teachers are reporting that they found out that marks have been included or altered for a number of students and this was carried out by MFED without teachers’ consent,” the MUT claimed in July.

The inquiry found that the process had been made public through three circulars sent out by education authorities.

These explained how the system had been introduced to ensure that vulnerable students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic did not miss out on acquiring a school certificate.

According to the circular, these absent students were to receive certificates based on their mid-year exams and the assessment of previous years.

The inquiry also heard a deposition of education authorities who explained the methodology used for these projected grades.

In his testimony before the inquiry, MUT president Marco Bonnici said the union had not been informed of the marks system and that the circulars in question had been sent to heads of schools and not teachers.

When the MUT had first flagged the matter, the union had said some secondary school students had achieved the highest possible assessment marks in certain subjects, even though the pupils had not attended classes last year.

The Malta Union of Teachers said the students awarded the marks were not present, either in person or virtually, and said the situation was “a slap in the face to the entire educational system”.

Meanwhile, Minister Caruana on Monday said the inquiry report made a number of recommendations and these would be analyzed before deciding on a way forward.

Attached files The full inquiry report.