An immediate ban has been issued on the insecticide chlorpyrifos, following a report by a leading European Agency on its link to neurodevelopment impairment in foetuses and children.

The study published last month by the European Food and Safety Agency concluded that the threshold at which chlorpyrifos becomes toxic cannot be determined, and uncertainties still surrounded the neurodevelopmental toxicity study “where effects were observed at the lowest dose tested in rats.”

“These concerns were supported by the available epidemiological evidence related to developmental neurological outcomes in children,” the report announced.

Local authorities moved to prohibit the use of five popular products containing chlorpyrifos following consultation with farmers.

“Even though the European Commission has not as yet banned this product, we believe that safety of our consumers comes first and foremost,” said Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture Clint Camilleri.

“Only eight other EU member countries have banned the use of chlorpyrifos, which means 92% of imported foreign produce may or may not contain this chemical,” added Mr. Camilleri.

“In the context of these facts, the safest option that Maltese consumers have at the moment is to consume Maltese local produce.”

#Malta 🇲🇹 to become amongst the first countries in 🇪🇺 to proactively & immediately ban #chlorpyrifos | Substance 🧪 will no longer be allowed to be imported & used | Consumers can be more confident that Maltese #agriculture produce 🥬🍅 is the healthier option - CC @deodebattista pic.twitter.com/0nHgHYdEuX — Clint Camilleri (@Clint_Camilleri) August 13, 2019

Where is chlorpyrifos used?

The popular insecticide, a central nervous system inhibitor, has been used in agriculture since 1966 in Malta on a wide range of fresh fruit and vegetables, a spokesperson for the Environment Ministry told Times of Malta.

A study by the Health and Environment Alliance (HEAL) and Pesticide Action Network Europe found that chlorpyrifos was one of 15 most common active substances in European unprocessed food and fruit.

It is most often detected in citrus fruits such as oranges and lemons.

EU regulators have pushed for it to be banned following studies about its health effects. In the United States, however, the Environmental Protection Agency decided earlier this year announced it would not ban the chemical.

Local farmers themselves have supported the chlorpyrifos ban following indications that it could be dangerous, the spokesman added.

Furthermore, a report in 2017 that illegal levels of pesticides were being detected on Maltese fruit and vegetables, had hit farmers hard, he added.

“Farmers had come in desperation saying they can’t sell their produce. We were adamant on avoiding this happening again. When people start to doubt whether products are safe, we know that local products will be the first in line of fire.”

Why has Malta moved to ban it?

In banning chlorpyrifos right away, the authorities are protecting local farmers whose sales could otherwise be affected by consumers avoiding products affected by the substance, the spokesman explained.

The authorities are working closely with farmers to ensure the smooth transition to alternative pesticides and to compensate farmers for products that they will no longer be able to use. A hotline has also been created to ensure that guidance is provided to the farmers who need it.