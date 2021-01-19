Opposition leader Bernard Grech is implementing a major reshuffle of his shadow cabinet which is expected to be finalised by the end of the week.

Nationalist Party sources told Times of Malta that Grech was holding one-on-one meetings with his MPs, and had already informed a number of them that they will soon be shadowing new portfolios.

Grech was elected PN leader in October but has since left the responsibilities assigned by his predecessor Adrian Delia unchanged. It is standard practice for new party leaders to appoint a shadow cabinet of their own.

Who is moving where?

With Grech still meeting MPs on Tuesday afternoon, no official announcement has yet been made. However, party sources have revealed a number of expected changes.

Among those touted for a move is firebrand MP Jason Azzopardi who is expected to be stripped of the justice portfolio and instead handed work and competitiveness.

Azzopardi legally represents the family of murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, which party insiders have said creates a potential conflict for him maintaining the justice portfolio.

He is expected to be replaced by Karol Aquilina, himself an outspoken advocate for justice for the slain journalist but is not directly involved in the ongoing court case.

Gozitan MP Joe Ellis is being earmarked to lead the party’s position on constitutional reform and good governance.

David Thake, who presently is the opposition spokesman on the environment and climate change, is also expected to be given a new role. Sources said he is expected to be handed research and development with the added responsibility of managing the PN’s post-COVID-19 policy.

Shadow equality minister Claudette Buttigieg is expected to be handed the social policy portfolio.

Meanwhile, deputy leader Robert Arrigo is understood to have been stripped of his tourism portfolio but it is still unclear whether he will take on a new position within the shadow cabinet.

Mario Galea is also understood to have lost the mental health portfolio, which will be handed over to Stephen Spiteri, who is likely to be moved from his existing portfolio, health.

Party sources said Therese Comodini Cachia was also expected to lose out on her portfolio with the arts and national heritage likely to be handed over to another MP.

She will retain responsibility for the media in a new slimmer portfolio, sources said.

In the aftermath of his defeat, Adrian Delia had told Grech he does not want to form part of his shadow cabinet and it is unclear if he is willing to change his mind.