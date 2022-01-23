Lorenzo Insigne joined Diego Maradona on 115 Napoli goals on Sunday with the fourth in a 4-1 thumping of rock-bottom Salernitana which kept his team on Inter Milan’s coattails.

Insigne, who has played his entire senior career with his local team, smashed home from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute to move level with legend Maradona in the club’s scoring charts.

His strike made sure of a win over regional rivals Salernitana which moves Napoli second and keeps them four points behind league leaders Inter.

