Lorenzo Insigne converted a pair of penalties as Napoli eased into the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup on Tuesday with a 2-0 win over second-tier Perugia.

Insigne struck the opening goal from the spot on 26 minutes after Mexico's Hirving Lozano went down inside the area under a challenge from Mardochee Nzita.

The Italy international added a second when Pietro Iemmello handled at a corner, with a penalty awarded following a VAR review.

Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina, whose blunder proved costly in Saturday's 1-0 loss at Lazio, then saved an Iemmello penalty before half-time following another VAR intervention.

Elseid Hysaj was harshly penalised for handling in the box after a cross from Diego Falcinelli hit the defender's leg before bouncing up against his trailing arm.

Holders Lazio are in action later Tuesday against Cremonese, the only second-division side left in the competition, while Juventus host Udinese in the last 16 on Wednesday.