Lorenzo Insigne will start for Napoli in Saturday's Champions League clash with Barcelona after recovering from a thigh injury in time to make Gennaro Gattuso's starting line-up at the Camp Nou.

Italy forward Insigne looked a doubt for the second leg of the last 16 tie, in which the two sides are locked at 1-1, after picking up the knock during Napoli's final match of the Serie A season against Lazio a week ago.

