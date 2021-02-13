Lorenzo Insigne put the brakes on Juventus’ Serie A title challenge on Saturday with his 100th Napoli goal in a 1-0 win over the champions which takes some pressure off coach Gennaro Gattuso.

Italy attacker Insigne’s 31st-minute penalty secured a big three points for Gattuso, whose job is widely reported to be under threat after a poor recent run of results.

The 29-year-old bagged the winner after Giorgio Chiellini had been caught by VAR officials striking Amir Rrahmani with his hand while challenging for the ball.

