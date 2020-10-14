Inspectors ordered operations to be halted in 400 workplaces in the first nine months of this year after finding hazards that were serious enough to potentially cause death or serious physical harm, the Occupational Health and Safety Authority said on Wednesday.

Operations were stopped until the situation was remedied, and these cases will continue to be followed up, the authority said.

Administrative fines are issued or judicial proceedings commence once investigations are finalised.

The authority said that during the first three quarters of this year, its inspectors went over 4,318 workplaces.

During this period, 258 entities and individuals were issued with administrative fines for breaches of occupational health and safety legislation committed during the preceding months. The fines ranged between €250 and €1000 depending on the severity of the case.

The most common infringements were the lack of precautions to prevent falls from heights, construction site project supervisors not adhering to OHS general principles of prevention, and construction site clients not following the recommendations of the project supervisor.

“Recent accidents at places of work have brought home the reality that no work sector is free of risk. However, the vast majority of workplace accidents are preventable, but only if those responsible shoulder their responsibilities.," Mark Gauci, OHSA’s CEO said.

