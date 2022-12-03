Christian Pulisic may have the “Captain America” nickname, but there is no doubt about who is the USA’s leader at the World Cup.

From the moment he was named skipper by US coach Gregg Berhalter on the eve of the tournament, Tyler Adams has been an inspirational captain — on and off the pitch.

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder was arguably the key figure in the USA’s journey into the last 16, where they will face the Netherlands on Saturday at Doha’s Khalifa Stadium.

More details here.