The Inspire Foundation is organising the international conference ‘Behaviours of Concern, Whose Behaviour – Whose Concern?’ on May 25 from 8am to 5pm.

Distinguished international speakers will share evidence-supported, trauma-informed and empathic approaches to reduce stress among workers and improve well-being. They will present their experiences, theories and research to provide attendees with a better understanding of how to deal with behaviours of concern.

The conference will discuss how these behaviours often exclude individuals and families from participating in their communities and can lead to inappropriate and harmful mental health interventions. One of the key goals of the conference is to provide insights and solutions to support those affected.

The keynote speakers include Charlene Borg, Neville and Olga Cassar Bonavia, Alexis Quinn, Dr Elena Giouroukou, Dr Ian A. Davidson, Dr Ruth Moyse, Prof. George Bagakis, Dr Thanos Koulis, Prof. Richard Mills, Nicci Paine, Dr Georgia Pavlopoulou and Dr Bernadette Grosjean.

Tickets are available here.