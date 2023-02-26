The Inspire Foundation, Malta’s leading organisation in the disability sector dedicated to improving the quality of life, equality and inclusion for individuals and families experiencing challenging behaviours, is holding a conference titled ‘Behaviours of Concern, Whose Behaviour – Whose Concern? at the Malta Fairs & Conventions Centre conference on May 25, from 8am to 5pm.

The conference will feature several distinguished international speakers and will provide a great opportunity for attendees to learn about evidence-supported, trauma-informed and empathic approaches that reflect more up-to-date theory. The speakers will present their experiences, theories and research to provide attendees with a better understanding of how to reduce stress in workers and greatly improve well-being. Behaviours of concern, often referred to as challenging behaviour, represent a significant challenge to the quality of life, equality and inclusion. The situation applies at home, at school and across a range of health and social care settings.

The conference will also provide an opportunity to discuss how individuals and families can be excluded from all forms of participation in their communities and often experience mental health treatments that are inappropriate and often harmful.

Paula Doumanov, chief quality officer at Inspire Foundation, said: “This conference aims to bring together experts from the field of mental health to discuss the behaviours of concern and their impact on people’s lives. The conference will delve into the topic from various perspectives, including education, health services and policies, with the ultimate goal of providing insights and solutions to support people affected by these behaviours.”

Early bird tickets are available for €80 till March 15, and attendees can purchase them from the following link: https://inspire.org.mt/ event/behaviours-of-concern/.

The Inspire Foundation is encouraging interested attendees to purchase tickets early to ensure they don’t miss out on this informative conference.