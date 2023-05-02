Inspire Foundation has officially launched a multi-sensory room service at their facility in Għajnsielem, Gozo, marking a significant step towards improving the well-being and learning outcomes of individuals with sensory difficulties in the Gozitan community.

Present for the launch was the Minister for Inclusion, Volunteering and Consumer Rights, Julia Farrugia Portelli, and the CEO of the Maltese Council for the Voluntary Sector, Mauro Pace Parascandalo, who both emphasized the importance of investing in the voluntary sector during the inauguration ceremony.

The CEO of the Inspire Foundation, Antonello Gauci, expressed his gratitude for the funding provided by VOPS 2022, which allowed the foundation to establish the MSR service.

The MSR service is designed to help individuals develop their learning areas through sensory stimulation. The service is particularly beneficial for individuals with sensory difficulties, such as the reduced ability to focus, problems in organising tasks and activities, and challenging behaviour.

The service increases sitting tolerance and attention, improves hand-eye coordination, strengthens motor skills, and supports interaction and social communication.

The benefits of the MSR service are not limited to children on the autism spectrum but can also extend to people with all types of disabilities, ranging from neurodevelopmental disorders to physical and other disabilities.

The service can also provide benefits to adults when used in the correct context.

As part of Inspire’s commitment to widen the opportunities and resources, the multi-sensory room will also be at the disposal of external freelancers, such as occupational therapists, who will be able to rent out the premises to their respective clients.

The Inspire Foundation specialises in aiding those on the autism spectrum, having profound multiple learning difficulties and those with behaviours of concern. Its range of services includes educational and therapeutic programmes, family support, as well as a number of therapeutic facilities such as therapeutic horse-riding, hydrotherapy and multi-sensory therapy.

Persons interested in renting out the multi-sensory room can contact Inspire’s Gozo services manager Ann Camilleri at ann.camilleri@inspire.org.mt. For more information about Inspire Foundation, visit https://inspire.org.mt/.