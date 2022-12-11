To celebrate the annual observance of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3, Inspire Foundation organised a series of fun and interactive activities for both children and adult learners. These included dance therapy, fun academic sessions, cooking, various games, arts and crafts.

The Inspire team, including admin staff, had the opportunity to engage with learners during these activities.

The voluntary organisation is Malta’s leading charity working in the field of disability, providing services and disability programmes to over 500 individuals every year.

Source: Inspire Source: Inspire Source: Inspire Source: Inspire