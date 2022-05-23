Inspire Foundation Malta is offering an eight-week programme to families of children arriving in Malta from Ukraine in the wake of the current war they are escaping from.

"We appeal to all fleeing the Ukraine war, and who require assistance especially in the area of disability, to get in touch for support." [/attach]“In wartime, the most vulnerable members of society are often faced with a disproportionate deal of suffering and require even more help,” Anastasiya Gorodnicha, from Inspire Foundation Malta, said.

“Inspire’s mission to make a difference in the lives of the most vulnerable members of society, knows no nationality, colour or creed. That is why we decided to offer this programme, free of charge, to these refugees and their families.”

Inspire appeals to all fleeing the Ukraine war, and who require assistance especially in the area of disability, to get in touch for support by filling the form at www.shorturl.at/aCF57.

Inspire believes that everyone has a right to equality and inclusion. Its mission, in fact, is to do everything in its power to help anyone with a disability achieve this. This is done by providing individuals and their families with educational, therapeutic and leisure services.

In order to facilitate this assistance, Inspire has also launched an information survey which it has distributed among the Ukrainian community in Malta, to better understand the needs of these families.

For more information about how Inspire makes a difference to hundreds of persons with disability and their families every day, visit https://inspire.org.mt/.