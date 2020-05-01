The closure of educational institutions has seen the suspension of services offered by the Inspire Foundation to people with developmental disorders and those with physical and intellectual disabilities.

“‘The foundation needed to act fast to establish how we could continue to provide a service that would ensure continuity of care, prevent regression and still remain connected to our service users remotely,” Paula Doumanov, Chief Services Officer said in a statement.

Tutors and therapists are drawing up weekly personalised work programmes mirroring the services usually offered in person.

Parent support is also being provided remotely: therapeutic conversations to support the main caregivers and reflect, discuss and decide on a way forward that will help the family handle issues of uncertainty and isolation.

The foundation has meanwhile set up a public online page where it provides resources that can be useful by parents or guardians.

Unfortunately, the foundation’s income streams, such as its fitness centre, charity shops and fundraising initiatives have also been impacted negatively.

Log on to www.inspire.org.mt/donate if you want to support the foundation.