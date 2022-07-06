Inspire Foundation Malta is pleased to team up with K Music Events for the fifth edition of the 1980s and 1990s Music Festival’ which is set to take place on July 29 at 8pm at Ħal-Kirkop.

The event is free to attend, but any donations upon entrance will be collected in aid of Inspire Malta.

The concert will feature Tina Turner tribute act Typically Tina, local Dj's Alex Reflex Grech, Sue Mifsud and Renato Vella. The last edition was held before the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was a much sought-after event enjoyed by people of all ages.

CEO Antonello Gauci said that the collaboration was another way how Inspire Foundation was present in the community. “Our foundation makes it a point to keep inclusion at all sectors of society at the centre of all we do, and we are very pleased to be approached by organisations such as K Music Events who have so generously offered to make us the beneficiary organisation for their annual music festival. Their generosity is most appreciated and will go a long way in helping us provide the services that make a difference in the lives of persons with a disability every day.”

Gauci thanked K Music Events, the organisers of the event, and wished them all the very best for the festival. Louis Zammit, president of St Leonard Band Club and organisers of the festival also expressed their enthusiasm to contribute to such a worthy cause. “As a voluntary organisation ourselves, K Music Events are more than happy to organise this event for such a good cause. These events help us to grow in our community, whilst helping others who require some form of assistance”.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/The8090MusicFestival