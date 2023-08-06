Inspire Foundation has launched a televised fundraising marathon, Jien Suċċess, which will take place on Sunday, August 20, from noon to midnight.

This 12-hour telethon aims to raise essential funds for the construction of the Rehabilitation & Wellness Centre at Inspire’s Marsascala facility. The event will be broadcast on TVM, ONE and NET TV stations.

The chosen theme, Jien Suċċess, embodies the core philosophy of Inspire Foundation − that every individual, regardless of limitations, conditions or disability, deserves the opportunity to achieve success and reach their full potential. The telethon will, in fact, showcase children, adults and families who benefit from the services of Inspire Foundation and are “on their journey towards success,” Inspire said.

“We firmly believe that everyone has the right to equality and full participation in society,” Antonello Gauci, CEO of Inspire Foundation, said.

“Through Jien Suċċess, we aspire to raise funds for our groundbreaking project, the Rehabilitation & Wellness Centre. This initiative will be unique to Malta and will cater to the needs of numerous individuals, including accident survivors, stroke patients, people with fibromyalgia, and the elderly, among others.”

The Rehabilitation & Wellness Centre aims to establish a fully accessible facility, equipped with a rehabilitation gym tailored to the specific needs of individuals with neurological injuries or physical limitations. The centre will introduce a range of new services designed to provide emotional support and specialised offerings aimed at empowering and improving the well-being of hundreds of individuals and their families.

“We have ambitious plans for this project, and the estimated cost for constructing this facility is approximately €400,000,” Gauci said. “With the support of our generous donors, we hope to create a safe and inclusive space that fosters growth, rehabilitation and success for all.”

Inspire Foundation is inviting individuals, companies and communities to participate in the Jien Suċċess telethon by contributing as donors or volunteering on the event day. Volunteers will be instrumental in answering phones and supporting the smooth operation of the telethon.

To volunteer, interested parties can register here, while those who would like to donate can click here.