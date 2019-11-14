Artist Anastasia Pace is exhibiting a collection of contemporary artworks in oil and watermedia in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation at the House of Representatives Foyer in Republic Street, Valletta.

Pace, who is of Polish origins, currently teaches at the Malta School of Arts in Valletta, while painting and enjoying the Maltese lifestyle with her husband and children.

The artist has been painting from a young age. She does not have a specific methodology but works freehand in order to capture her mood and the atmosphere around her. She is especially inspired by Malta’s ancient history, local myths and legends.

The exhibition runs at the House of Representatives Foyer in Republic Street, Valletta until Sunday. Opening times today and tomorrow between 8am and 6pm, Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 12.30pm. Vistis the artist’s website at www.arteforte.net.