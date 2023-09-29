Rory McIlroy helped secure Europe’s first-ever clean sweep of a morning session at a Ryder Cup as the hosts raced into a 4-0 lead over the United States after the Friday foursomes in Rome.

Viktor Hovland set the tone at golf’s leading team event with a chip-in on the first hole, while Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton clinched the first point with a dominant 4 and 3 win over world number one Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns.

McIlroy hit a brilliant tee shot to close out a tense 2 and 1 win with Tommy Fleetwood in the final match against Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

The USA never led in any of the four matches, in a nightmare start to their bid to win on European soil for the first time since 1993.

