Malta’s Aaron Falzon produced another five-star performance as Malta fought through a resilient San Marino side to win 89-63 on Wednesday, making it two wins in as many games so far in the FIBA Small Countries of Europe Games.

Leading the game in points, Aaron Falzon scored a tournament-high of 38 as Kurt Cassar scored 18 and grabbed an impressive 20 boards. David Bugeja completed Malta’s double-digit scorers with 10. For Gibraltar, Miguel Ortega led with 16 as Marius Grigaitis added 12.

Malta’s starters were unchanged from Tuesday’s opener against San Marino, with Jack Zammit, Bugeja, Tevin and Aaron Falzon, and Cassar starting the game.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta