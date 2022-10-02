This scholastic year does not only bring our students back to school, but also back to normality, after the unprecedented worldwide measures taken in the last two years, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Apart from the logistical aspect, this scholastic year for the Public Service will also mean further coordination and consolidation with all key stakeholders to further review the goals of our current system to address particular issues and presenting challenges.

At this juncture, further consolidation in the broad development of shared vision for the education system as a whole and also for particular niches of society, need to continue. In this regard, as public officials, sustained outreach activities will also continue in all education settings to get closer to the pulse of all educators and students. This outreach initiative is also extended to include all different stakeholders to guarantee a robust consolidated education system based on dialogue and collaboration.

Furthermore, through collaborative dialogue, necessary updates to the pedagogical core are undergoing to ensure that skills gaps and the needs of those most vulnerable will continue to be addressed. For such steps to be truly successful, a profound engagement with educators, family members and significant others, communities, stakeholders particularly trade unions, and the students themselves need to ensue.

This collaborative methodology with different stakeholders is critical especially in an era whereby our future generation requires ongoing transferrable skills to enhance their employability prospects in a continuously changing environment. As per the ‘Future of Jobs Report 2020’ of the World Economic Forum, today’s employers are looking for critical thinkers that can work collectively and come up with creative solutions to solve new problems. As Public Service, we have the responsibility that our educational system will be future oriented in a way that students are prepared to work at jobs that do not yet exist.

With this in mind, a clear vision which also includes effective monitoring and evaluation practices is in place. This approach, which is primarily based on accountability, not only puts students at the centre of our educational settings, but also focuses on our educators and professionals working directly in the field. Such an approach puts forward proficiency goals and aligns school resources towards addressing the most pressing priorities.

Our primary goal as Public Service, is to ensure that every child receives the necessary support to reach the fullest potential. To achieve this target, a multitude of aspects are taken into consideration from, but not limited to, the ambience within the school setting, the necessary physical resources, the continuous professional development for educators within the school setting, as well as how challenges impinging on the learning experience are addressed.

Matthew Vella, Permanent Secretary for Education

Building on Aristotle’s wisdom, as public officials, we need to ensure that through education we are not just reaching the mind, but also reaching the hearts of our children and young adults to continue inspiring the future generation of our country to adopt collaborative practices with all stakeholders.