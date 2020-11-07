Prime Minister Robert Abela congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their election victory, which he hailed as "inspiring".

Reactions from Maltese political leaders joined those from across the world after the Democratic candidate claimed the election in Pennsylvania to establish an insurmountable lead over incumbent Donald Trump.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech described Biden as "a man who stood up to be counted and prioritised the value of people in his politics".

EPP Group secretary-general Simon Busuttil, the former Opposition leader, described the result as a return to "normality".

Former Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton, who lost the 2016 election to Trump, said victory for Biden and Harris was "a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America".

Canadian President Justin Trudeau congratulated Biden and Harris and hailed the close relationship between the two countries.

Irish prime minister Micheal Martin on Saturday hailed the Irish-American President-elect as a "true friend" of his ancestral homeland.