Instacoins founder was named Malta’s best fintech entrepreneur and best start-up entrepreneur during this year’s edition of the Malta Best Entrepreneur of the Year Awards.

Organised by MBR Publications Ltd, the awards celebrate Maltese entrepreneurs and thought leaders with a drive and passion for innovation. Adrian Kreter, the 24-year-old crypto-currency brokerage founder, scooped up two awards out of four nominations for his one-year old project, Instacoins.

“Being our first year in operation and already recognised with these awards is extremely encouraging. Winning the title of Best Fintech Entrepreneur of the Year and Best Start-up Entrepreneur of the Year is a validation of all the hard work and sleepless nights. We are excited to share what’s next for Instacoins,” he said.

The Malta-based fintech start-up was set up with the aim of becoming a market leader as a crypto-to-fiat brokerage. Its secure and user-friendly platform empowers its clients with trading options for buying and gaining access to Bitcoin. Instacoins will also be launching its crypto-Mastercard in the coming months.

“Our mission since we started has always been that of making virtual currencies accessible while ensuring security for our clients. Having our project recognised as top in our industry, more so on the Blockchain Island, is a fantastic achievement. We started with just an idea and a laptop and seeing where this vision has led us motivates us to keep working harder,” said Jean Paul Bonnici, Instacoins CEO.

Since it began operating last October, Instacoins Ltd has registered over 21,000 active users and growing steadily. Recently the start-up also became an approved money transmitter business under US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) regulations. Instacoins is currently seeking to be one of Malta’s first service-providers to be regulated under the Virtual Financial Assets (VFA) Act.

Mr Kreter was also nominated for Best Innovation Entrepreneur of the Year and Best Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year at the Malta Best Entrepreneur of the Year Awards. The awards show was held at Smart City on September 20.