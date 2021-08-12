The photo-sharing social network Instagram apologised Wednesday after removing images of a poster for Oscar-winning Spanish film-maker Pedro Almodovar's new film, which shows a nipple with a drop of milk.

The brief move had sparked controversy and Instagram backed down via its owner Facebook.

"We initially removed several instances of this image for breaking our rules against nudity," a Facebook company spokesperson told AFP.

"We do, however, make exceptions to allow nudity in certain circumstances, which includes when there’s clear artistic context.

"We’ve therefore restored posts sharing the Almodovar movie poster to Instagram, and we’re really sorry for any confusion caused."

Spanish designer Javier Jaen, who created the poster, had hit out in a post on the network saying: "You should be ashamed of yourselves, Instagram."

He accompanied the text with a screengrab of a message he received from Instagram on Monday stating that the image had been taken down because it violated the network's rules.

The poster for Parallel Mothers shows a black and white close-up image of a nipple with a drop of milk that simulates a crying eye and is set against a red backdrop.

A robust online debate saw some defending the image as artistic while others said it was "too explicit".

Instagram is regularly accused of being overzealous in removing pictures involving nudity.

Penelope Cruz stars in 'Parallel Mothers'. Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP

Contacted by AFP, Almodovar's production company had declined to comment.

But the Facebook spokesperson explained that nudity policy has evolved and become more nuanced, allowing exceptions, including breastfeeding, nudity in protest and different forms of art.

Starring one of Almodovar's favourite actresses, Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers will open this year’s Venice film festival, which runs September 1-11.