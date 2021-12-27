Artist Katel Delia is presenting an immersive installation titled The Last Breath, which has been built specifically for Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq gallery in Mqabba. The subject tackled is that of migration within the Mediterranean.

With the use of various media – light, sound and visuals – Delia aims to transport the viewer to another place, where the experience of the observer will be a homage to the many migrants who lose their life while searching for a better one. The installation offers different levels of interpretation and legibility, from the idyllic to the shocking reality.

Delia has a special interest in migration, being herself part of a family who had to migrate various times to different countries along the decades and is very compassionate towards the people who have no choice but to leave everything behind.

This project was partly inspired by a map from NGO Migreurop which Delia came across, showing the number of persons who disappeared or passed away in the Mediterranean.

The exhibition, curated by Art Sweven, runs until January 16 at Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq, Mqabba. Opening hours are Mondays to Saturdays from 6am to noon and on Sundays from 7am to noon. Evening hours are announced weekly on the gallery’s Facebook page.