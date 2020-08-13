Mgr Anton Teuma will be installed as Gozo's new bishop on September 13 in the square in front of the Madonna ta' Pinu Sanctuary.

The celebration, which starts at 5.30pm, will be broadcast on TVM 2 and on the diocese's social media profiles.

Meanwhile, thanksgiving mass which was initially planned for September 5, will be celebrated on August 27 at 6.30pm at the San Ġwann Battista Rotunda in Xewekija.

This mass will be broadcast on Xejk TV and social media.

A prayer mass will be held on September 11 at 8pm at the Istitut tal-Familja Papa Ġwanni Pawlu II chapel in Victoria. This event will also be bradcast on social media.

Gozo's ninth bishop will make his solemn ingress into the Cathedral of the Assumption in Victoria on September 16 at 6.30pm.

Mgr Anton Teuma's Episcopal coat-of-arms. Photo: Diocese of Gozo