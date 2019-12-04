Ħożż il-Ħsejjes, a tactile, aural and visual experience that invites visitors to become participants by creating a collective and ever-changing musical and visual composition, reflects on our fragile environment, on how we relate to our surroundings and how a community can (re)invent its environment.

Taking inspiration from the intrinsic relationship between the late Gabriel Caruana’s artistic practice focusing on clay as his favoured medium and the use of The Mill – Art, Culture and Crafts Centre, Birkirkara, the creative team has worked with two materials which relationship goes a long way – clay and wheat.

The team, composed of Raffaella Zammit, Elyse Tonna, Wen Chin Fu, Marvin Zammit and Andrea Pullicino, has developed this engaging project for all ages, with a particular focus on children and youth.

This project, a collaboration between the Gabriel Caruana Foundation and Mighty Box, is supported by Arts Council Malta – Malta Arts Fund, ŻiguŻajg Festival, Spazju Kreattiv and i-Portunus.

It is advised that children are accompanied by a parent/guardian due to the installation. The project, which runs until December 15, is on display at Space A, Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta today, tomorrow and on Friday between 9am and 9pm, on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 9pm and on Monday, December 9 from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free. For more information, visit www.kreattivita.org.