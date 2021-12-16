As a member of the Society of Christian Doctrine, most commonly known as MUSEUM, George Agius’s main Christmas aspiration is to share the genuine love and joy of the birth of baby Jesus with children and adults alike.

Being quite a lively boy from Birgu, probably few would have thought that Agius would eventually join the Society which was founded by Saint George Preca back in 1907. However, since childhood, he showed a dedication to learning and had a particular passion for religious traditions.

“The Christmas of my childhood can be divided into four: family, MUSEUM, parish and school. At the MUSEUM, I loved to join other children to paint figurines or make cribs. I also enjoyed rehearsing Christmas carols, singing heartily and loudly, until the Superior could bear no more. Yet, my most cherished occasion at the MUSEUM was the opportunity to carry the statue of baby Jesus during the procession on Christmas Eve. At school, I liked the festive atmosphere, the decorations, the concert and the party. In the parish, I participated in the Christmas Novena which takes place over the nine days leading to Christmas Eve. Finally, getting dressed late at night to attend the midnight Christmas Eve mass was an adventure in itself!” reminisced Agius.

Christmas has always been a very significant time for him.

“Our life is a process. When I was young, Christmas was about decorations, parties, celebrations and receiving presents. As the years went by, instead of receiving at Christmas, I started giving. When Christmas turned into what I have within me, the Christ whom I tried to love and dedicate myself to all throughout the year, I longed to share Him and His love with others.”

Joining the MUSEUM was a natural choice, a vocation and a decision to dedicate all his life and love to Christ and to others.

The time we dedicate to this work consists of genuine love - George Agius

“Saint George Preca used to say that ‘Nobody can give from what he doesn’t have’ and that is why MUSEUM members receive a thorough ongoing formation. He was very fascinated by Christ’s words ‘Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.’ On these words, he formulated the main behaviour of MUSEUM members – being gentle and humble – even to those who do not treat you well. It is a daily commitment for us to live in this way. Saint George Preca contemplated Christ’s life and tried to imitate Him. About Christ’s incarnation, he wrote the book School of Bethlehem which has 14 teachings that share observations from the Son of God’s birth.”

As he speaks, Agius often quotes this Saint with veneration. But if you know Agius, the way I do, you will acknowledge that this amiable man is as genuine as a man can be. The teachings of Saint George Preca are literally his life, which is mostly based on giving without expecting anything in return.

“It may sound like a bit of a cliché but it is true. When you give, you feel so much happiness and satisfaction that it is enough,” he says with a smile.

A born leader and coordinator, Agius was appointed as a MUSEUM Superior from an early age. And as the founder Saint recommended, for around 20 years, he acted as a shepherd and a doctor to all who sought his help, trying to tie all the end of difficulties and problems with the knot of love. Even now that he had to step down due to personal circumstances, he still endeavours to keep Christmas traditions alive, especially those initiated by Saint George Preca.

“Our founder has always insisted that for Christmas, all the children who attend MUSEUM shall receive something which reminds them of the birth of Jesus Christ. I have always sought to give handmade objects since they transmit a sense of dedication and love. It takes a lot of work to make a gift for all the children, and so, preparations start as early as January to give enough time to volunteers to work at their own leisure. I always try to involve as many people as I can, not just because this is a massive project, but also as this work often serves as a therapy by giving a purpose to those who assist me.”

As he showed me some of the work which was ready so far, I couldn’t fail to be impressed, both by the quantities and by the coordination involved. Dozens of cribs made out of a rectangular base of triplane and a papersack forming a grotto, were waiting on several tables to be painted. George furnishes the raw material to an elderly MUSEUM member and collects the cribs from him from time to time. He works in the same way with other volunteers who provide him with cribs made out of cane, plaster and even X-ray films.

“In October, some members and youths who attend MUSEUM come to help me finish these cribs by painting them and laying out figurines, angels and stars,” Agius explained.

Rows of hundreds of figurines, some colourless while others already painted, were stored in numerous boxes waiting for their turn to animate a crib. Likewise, there were many differently sized statues of baby Jesus.

“Some volunteers help us to create the figurines and statues by filling in moulds with plaster. When they are ready, I collect them and take them to others who paint them. Once finished, I bring them here to decorate the cribs.

”Much of the material is recycled. Some mangers were constructed from pruned orange tree branches, others were built out of discarded pieces of wood. A layer of varnish would then do the magic to turn them into lovely items.

“We are no experts, and so, no one would expect some Michelangelo artwork from us. However, we strive to do our best so that each child receives a delightful present. I insist that each item must be done with care because a child will only receive one object. If that happens to be faulty, it will lead to disappointment rather than contentment. The time we dedicate to this work consists of genuine love,” insisted Agius.

It was a joy for him to organise the Christmas Novena activities for the children who attend the MUSEUM, but like elsewhere, the COVID-19 pandemic has created difficulties.

“Before the pandemic, children would gather together in a large hall to participate in plays, read poems, sing Christmas carols and play. The current situation has restrained much of these activities, having to divide the children in small groups and bubbles for their safety.

”It seems that sadly, like last year, this year won’t see the organisation of the baby Jesus Christmas procession.

“This year we are celebrating the first centenary from the first demonstration of the baby Jesus which was initiated by Saint George Preca. At the time, Malta was ruled by British authorities and this saw the introduction of several British Christmas traditions, including the Christmas tree, Christmas Father and serving turkey. These were not bad things, however, they did not lead directly to the heart of Christmas which was based on the birth of baby Jesus. That is why Saint George Preca came up with the idea of organising a demonstration with a statue of baby Jesus to rekindle the Christmas spirit in Malta.”

A Christmas procession in the 1980s. Photo: Jason Bartolo

I did participate in some of the baby Jesus processions which were organised by Agius some years ago around the streets of Marsascala where he served as the MUSEUM Superior. Although my initial intention was simply to accompany my young daughter, this experience proved to be very touching and delightful. As we sang Christmas carols and walked behind the statue of baby Jesus as part of a numerous crowd, my heart soared with nostalgia and bliss.

“Since we invited all the family to participate, not just children, baby Jesus processions became even more popular. The procession was followed by an activity where cribs and statues of baby Jesus were given out to the children who attended MUSEUM and so, people looked forward to Christmas Eve,” Agius sighed as he remembered better times.

“We may not be able to organise the baby Jesus procession this year. Nevertheless, each child will still receive a crib or a baby Jesus statue so that they can introduce the joy of Christmas into their families’ homes.”

Each era has its own difficulties to deal with and it is up to us to overcome them.

“It is a pleasure to see that most Christmas traditions are still going strong in Malta and Gozo. However, there are things which are silently threatening these customs. The elimination of Christ from Christmas, rendering it to just Xmas, is painful. Why should we remove the name of the Holy Child whose birth we are celebrating?”