We all love to see more green spaces, modernised playing fields, upgraded sports facilities and better paved alleys in our towns and villages. Here, Perit Vincent Cassar, Chairperson of the PA’s Development Planning Fund talks about how the Fund, has evolved over the past five years and highlights how its funded urban improvement projects are leaving a significant and positive difference within our localities.

Fgura Civil Centre

From as early as 2003, the Planning Authority (PA) has had various ongoing funding schemes aimed at supporting projects which may improve the quality of life in a neighbourhood. However, in January 2017, the need was felt to consolidate and create a single fund which is more accessible and supportive of community improvement projects.

Perit Cassar says: “Infact with the conception of the Development Planning Fund (DPF) the financing of urban embellishment initiatives have flourished. Keeping abreast with the needs of our localities over the past 5 years, the Authority has on numerous occasions updated the criteria and range of projects that may qualify for funding. Most notable were the amendments introduced at the end of last year whereby the PA provided more incentives for more quality green and blue infrastructure projects to be carried out in towns and villages.”

Gnien L-Istazzjon, Birkirkara

Over the past five years, the DPF has financed over 170 projects to the equivalent of €17.5 million. Although the nature of the projects are diverse, they all carry the same aim, that of improving the quality of life for residence. Thirty-four of the projects are being carried out by voluntary organisations. In recent months some of the projects included the following.

Sports

Perit Cassar explains: “In the sports field, not only has the PA removed all development planning application fees on proposed sports infrastructural projects but it is fully funding a number of important projects.”

Sirens Aquatic Centre

The new €2.2 million Sirens' state-of-the-art centre in St Paul’s Bay which is in its final stages of completion is serving to cater for the growing demand that exists in the northern region for aquatic sports facilities. A new electric heat pump for the pool of the Neptunes Waterpolo Club is being installed. With this investment of €450,000, the club will now be able to significantly reduce its carbon footprint when having to heat the pool for 8 months of the year.

The PA is also funding a two-storey extension to the clubhouse of a tennis court in the locality of Swieqi. The extension will provide a number of sports organisations with much-needed office space, meeting rooms for training, seminars and lectures.

Performing arts and culture

When it comes to the performing arts and culture, the Authority, through the DPF has pitched in €92,000 to help with the restoration and renovation of Teatru Salesjan in Sliema. Here the Authority is funding the restoration of all apertures surrounding the building, maintenance works to façade including the two stone balconies and renovation of the ornamental metal works along the existing garden on the theatre’s side.

Teatru Salesjan, Sliema

Perit Cassar explains: “The upgrading of the theatre will ensure that the place is elevated into a more professional space for practitioners and a more comfortable environment for audiences of different abilities, age groups and mobilities.”

In Attard, the Authority is partially funding the construction of a cultural and educational centre in Ġnien l-Istazzjon. This new building emulates the design of the original train station with adaptations to accommodate its new use as a centre for learning.

Administrative offices

For local councils to administer and provide essential services at a superior level for their residents, they need modern and accessible facilities from where to operate. For this reason, the Authority through the DPF financed over €1.1million in helping the Fgura and Marsascala local councils to build new modern administrative offices.

Open spaces

“Research shows that the quality of public spaces that residents live around has a direct impact on their lives and on the way they feel. For this reason, the PA has introduced more generous funding terms to incentivise the uptake of more Green and Blue Infrastructure in public areas,” continues Perit Cassar.

In recent months, a number of gardens were upgraded to ensure that they provide the public with a heartening experience. These projects, carried out by their respective local councils, include Ġnien Portomaso in St Julian's, King George V Garden in Floriana, Tal-Warda Public Garden, in Qrendi and one of Marsa’s green lungs, Ġnien il-Belvedere. Here works included the installation of new play and outdoor gym equipment, new benches and lighting, planting of trees and a new irrigation system.

Adminstrative Offices, Marsascala

Pjazza Madonna ta' Fatima situated in the heart of Pieta’s housing estate too benefitted from the DPF and turned a ‘wasted’ space into an enjoyable area where neighbours can come together and foster social ties of a kind that have been disappearing in many urban areas.

In Naxxar, the fund is financing up to €120,000 to transform a derelict site in Triq il-Mitħna into an accessible and attractive open space with an outdoor gym.

Social and community

In Valletta, the DPF financed the restoration and regeneration of Santu Rocca and the Soup Kitchen project. The Casa Rocca project for which the PA funded €550,000 improve the social and community life of youth living in and around the areas of Valletta. While the sum of €303,000 went towards the setting up of the Franciscan Soup Kitchen facility which started welcoming struggling persons who left the wayside of society to offer them some respite, a daily meal and other physical needs they may require.

Soup Kitchen, Valletta

Energy-efficiency

The Authority also backed local projects which introduce energy efficient measures. Such projects included a new lighting system for St George’s Square and the surrounding old streets in Victoria and the lighting system of the Belvedere ta' Qaċċa in Xaghra, Gozo. In Malta, the two projects include the installation of an eco-friendly boat hull wash for the fishing community in Birżebbuġia and the replacement of 72 decorative lantern lamps in Birgu. A total of €237,000 was granted for these four projects.

“As a committee, in recent months our aim has been to encourage more organisations to come forward with new ideas and proposals to implement urban greening projects in the urban core areas of our villages” concludes Perit Cassar. “Successful neighbourhoods are characterised by streets and open spaces that are clean, safe and attractive – areas that local people are proud of and want to spend their time in.”