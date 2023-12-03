The Institute for Education (IfE) set up in 2015 has emerged as a beacon of innovation and academic prowess, celebrating eight years of remarkable achievements and moulding future leaders in the field of education. Established with a vision to provide the opportunity to anyone who is involved in the holistic development of a child to progress professionally, the institute has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence and high quality standards. It was established right from the start that this further and higher education institution had to include a very strong aspect of virtual delivery so that the learning would become more accessible and thus eliminate barriers that could obstruct the desire to upskill.

Over the past eight years, the Institute for Education has been instrumental in shaping the landscape of education through its progressive initial teacher education programmes, with a curriculum designed to meet the evolving needs of the educational sphere and lecturers that have years of experience in different roles in schools. This plays a pivotal role in shaping the institute's success, as lecturers that are grounded in theory and experience provide our course participants with mentorship and guidance throughout their academic journey.

The commitment to fostering an environment of intellectual curiosity and practical skill development has resulted in a steady increase in the number of graduates each year. From an initial cohort of 26 graduates in 2017, the institute has seen a remarkable surge, with this year's graduation ceremony boasting a record number of 118 educators achieving undergraduate and postgraduate qualifications. This milestone not only reflects the institute's popularity among aspiring educators but also underscores the quality of education and the trust it has garnered from those who choose to study at this institution.

The IfE’s success can also be attributed to its emphasis on creating a learning community amongst educators.

One of the aspects that defines the IfE's success lies in its departure from traditional examination methods. Understanding that true learning goes beyond test scores, the Institute for Education uses a diverse array of assessment tools designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of the outcomes achieved and the learning that has been acquired by each course participant. This approach not only promotes a deeper engagement with subject matter but also allows the course participants to showcase their skills and knowledge in real- world scenarios.

The absence of traditional examinations does not equate to a lack of rigour. On the contrary, the IfE's commitment to alternative assessment methods has fostered an environment where critical thinking, creativity, and practical application take centre stage at all times. From project-based assessments to collaborative endeavours, course participants are equipped with the skills that matter most when they will be exercising their profession in schools and can then emulate what they have experienced during their studies at the IfE.

The IfE’s success can also be attributed to its emphasis on creating a learning community amongst educators. This is evident in the diverse range of accredited continuous professional development Awards, educators’ sessions, and parental/guardian’s sessions offered. Consequently, ensuring all those involved in the education of the child are well-equipped to excel in various educational domains depending on their role.

Apart from the several Awards delivered as professional development, the IfE offers the B. Ed (Hons) in various subjects. It is delivered part-time and in a blended manner over four years.Therefore, anyone who holds an MQF Level 4 or has obtained the MATSEC certificate can pursue the initial teacher education course with the IfE to become a teacher. As for those already in possession of a Bachelor’s degree in their subject area, IfE provides a Postgraduate Diploma delivered part-time and blended over two years with the opportunity for course participants to study further to obtain a Master of Education.

The IfE also offers a Master in Applied Educational Leadership that is fully online, practical, and leads qualified teachers to become Heads of School. The courses at the Institute for Education offer the possibility to those who want to qualify with a degree to do so while continuing to work full time. It does require resilience but there will be a lot of support offered from the wonderful team at the IfE.

The Institute for Education staff.

As the Institute for Education celebrates eight years of contribution to the education sector, it continues to set new standards, inspire the next generation of educators and leaders, and promises a further transformative educational experience.