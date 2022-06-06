The Institute of Tourism Studies has announced its prospectus of courses for the new academic year.

ITS CEO Pierre Fenech stated that the institute offers a broad selection of study programmes, ranging from Foundation level to Masters Degree level.

"Therefore, whether students have passed from their O levels, A levels or even have no qualifications, they are sure to find a course ideal for them which will provide the necessary knowledge and hands-on skills," he told a press conference.

"We pride in having high-skilled students who are praised by both the local and international industry. In fact, students have a track record of finding a job while studying and most are working at management level by their graduation.”

The ITS offers programmes in streams that include Culinary Arts, Rooms Division, Events, Climate Friendly Travel, Sommellerie, International Hospitality Management, Diving Safety Management, Tourist Guiding, Travel & Tourism, Heritage Interpretation, MBA and Food & Beverage Service,

Applications for programmes are open and will close on August 8.

Further information on the courses, prospectus, and link to applications may be found at www.its.edu.mt