The Malta Institute of Accountants is getting ready for its annual social evening that will also support a fund-raising drive by Beating Hearts Malta.

The MIA start-of-summer event has grown into a yearly occasion where Institute members can enjoy an informal evening together. Every year, the Institute chooses a worthy cause towards which members can contribute with donations as part of the social event, hosted complementarily.

This year, MIA is raising funds for an ambitious project by Beating Hearts Malta. The non-profit foundation assists patients with congenital heart defect (CHD), an irregularity in the heart structure that affects newborns. In fact, CHD is among the most common types of birth defects.

Since it was set up in 2011, Beating Hearts Malta has collected thousands of euros to invest in advanced equipment at the Mater Dei Hospital Cardiology Department. The foundation’s next challenge is the acquisition of a cardiac magnetic resonance imaging machine that would significantly improve the care provided to CHD patients.

The Malta Institute of Accountants is backing the special cause to help Beating Hearts Malta collect donations until the social evening on Wednesday.

Beating Hearts Malta will also exhibit a selection of pieces from the photographic series A Shape of Things to Come by foundation chair Victor Grech at the event. The innovative exhibition draws contrasts between Manhattan and Valletta, and Manchester and the Grand Harbour. Members can view and order the limited-edition prints on www.miamalta.org/node/285.

Donations to the fundraising effort powered by the Malta Institute of Accountants may be made through the details published on www.beatingheartsmalta.org/mia-supporting-beating-hearts-malta.

