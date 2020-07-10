The Institute of Directors Malta Branch (IoD) is holding a webinar on July 23 at 2pm to examine Malta’s corporate governance and discuss how existing standards can be further improved. Taking part in the discussion are HSBC Malta plc chair John L. Bonello, IoD global chair Charlotte Valeur and Judge prof. Mervyn E. King, moderated by IoD Malta Branch chair Edwin Ward.

Corporate governance lies at the heart of Malta’s economic system. It is the interface between capital markets and companies, between employees and executives, and between society and the corporate sector.

It is the driver of what companies do, how they do it and the effects they have on others. In other words, it sits at the centre of the success or failure of an economic system.

The distinguished panel will tackle some of the most important corporate governance issues that confront business today.

Through this webinar, the IoD hopes to extend the boundaries of understanding of how corporate governance contributes to the flourishing of Malta’s business, our economy and society.

The webinar is aimed at those who really want to get to grips with why corporate governance is the most important topic in Malta’s recovery post-COVID and its main driver of growth.

Bonello is chairman of HSBC Bank Malta Plc. and was previously chairman and senior partner at PwC Malta. He has been a director of a number of public and private entities.

He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a member of the Malta Institute of Accountants.

King is perhaps the best-known name in corporate governance today worldwide, a senior counsel and former judge of the Supreme Court of South Africa. He is professor extraordinaire at the University of South Africa on Corporate Citizenship, honorary professor at the Universities of Pretoria and Cape Town and a visiting professor at Rhodes.

He has been a chair, director and chief executive of several companies listed on the London, Luxembourg and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges. He is the author of five books on governance, sustainability and reporting, the latest being The Auditor. Quo Vadis.

Valeur is global chair of the IoD. She began her career in 1982 as a fixed-income trader in her native Copenhagen and London.

She went on to hold directorships at BNP Paribas and Société Générale.

Her non-executive experience includes positions with 3i Infrastructure; the JPMorgan Global Convertibles Income Fund and Laing O’Rourke, among others. Apart from the IoD, she has chaired numerous firms, including DW Catalyst Fund, Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate, FSN Capital, funds II to V, and Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing.

This IoD Webinar is free of charge. To register, e-mail mtc@iodmalta.com.