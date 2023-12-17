About 300 students of the Institute of Tourism Studies, Luqa, recently celebrated their graduation.

The graduates ranged from foundation to master’s level, and included the first cohort of graduates from the Bachelor of Science in Diving Safety Management, which the ITS said is the only programme of its kind in the world.

The students’ graduation speech was delivered by Paul Tickle, a graduate of the latter course.

The ceremony was also attended by Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo, ITS academic and administrative staff, and guests.