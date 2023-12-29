How often do we hear comments from ministers or members of the opposition about Malta’s institutions? When things are looking bad for a ministry or a person of trust or somebody benefitting from a quango without even having to make an appearance at an office, those who feel attacked always reply that we should let the institutions do their job.

They sometimes answer that an inquiry is ongoing and they do not want to act before the results are published or, at least, delivered to the attorney general, who has discretionary powers whether to publish or not or whether to act upon the recommendations or not.

If no inquiry is ongoing, the answer is that there are the police who may investigate or not. In cases where persons close to, linked to or even members of the Labour Party, the police sometimes do not act but sit on their hands awaiting Godot. We know from our literature that Godot never comes, so we can sit forever or until the next election, which is usually used as an eraser to rub away all previous wrongdoings.

Yet, many institutions do work. The courts do work. The National Audit Office does work. The ombudsman does work. Public inquiries do work. Others, like the Planning Authority or the Occupational Health and Safety Authority, do not work or have been infiltrated by developers and contractors to get away with the destruction of our built heritage.

Where institutions do their work, they are simply ignored when their report is unfavourable to the government. Many reports are kept secret and we only hear of them when they get leaked.

It feels so helpless as a simple citizen to live in a country where arrogance is so blatantly thrust into our faces by our elected leaders. George Orwell’s Animal Farm has its modern equivalent in our own country. The film industry expenses are never made public and neither are the travel expenses related to super luxury flights and top hotels of ministers, their assistants, secretaries and photographers.

The weary silent majority must be patient and await the self-immolation of the Labour Party

No records are kept and when whistleblowers sometimes leak information, there is usually silence for one or two days until the PR damage control unit at Castille prepares a story and a set of replies for the press that get repeated parrot-like by all.

How and why do the trolls of the Labour Party continue to praise their overlords to high heaven when they and we all know that they have been abusing public funds ever since Joseph Muscat conned a nation with the help of Cambridge Analytica and Henley and Partners in 2013?

Our public debt is now topping €10 billion, of which €7 billion occurred under the Labour administrations of the last 10 years. So much money has been spent on persons employed by the government. No wonder they never give straight answers to how public funds are spent and how many false jobs and wastage have occurred.

Our institutions are just kept there to pretend to be doing their jobs, while the politicians just ignore them and hide their results whenever they can.

Yet, our international reputation is steadily falling to miserable lows because the outside world does see that we cannot pretend that all is well when it is obviously not. Whatever letter writers and trolls of the Labour Party with instructions from the PR department at Castille and Labour HQ dictate, the world outside has eyes and investors have wallets, which they only open for places they trust.

Losing international trust will damage us and continued borrowing to feed the party faithful cannot last forever. The weary silent majority must be patient and await the self-immolation of the Labour Party. This happened in 1956, in 1981 and in 1998. Labour never loses its inherent flaws and this time is no different from the past.

Keeping the institutions at bay cannot last forever, the truth will always emerge in the end and will prevail. So, courage and patience, my friends.