There are two types of institutions that ‘work’. Those that bend over backwards to appease, do the bidding of the party in power and hide public administrators’ sins of omission and of commission. Then there are the others – the fingers of one hand are more than enough to count them – that hold fast to their mission of protecting the country and its people.

The ombudsman, the auditor general and the commissioner for standards in public life are the only three that fall comfortably into the second category. In sharp contrast to the first group, they put the citizen and the taxpayer first. They do their utmost to ensure ethical and moral standards in governance remain as high as humanly possible. And, because of this, they often face uphill battles – mainly against their own creators, the legislators – for their work to leave the desired effect and bring about change.

Just days ago, the commissioner for environment and planning within the office of the ombudsman released a report on an investigation into the lack of markings for outdoor catering areas intended to control and eliminate incursions onto public spaces.

He slammed the Lands Authority for “yet another clear case of lack of cooperation”.

This is by no means the first time the ombudsman and/or his commissioners have raised such issues. Indeed, there are a multitude of instances in which their recommendations were either completely ignored or cooperation by the relevant authorities was lacking.

Neither is the Lands Authority the only culprit. Indeed, in the same report the commissioner also referred to the Malta Tourism Authority, the Planning Authority and Transport Malta.

The ombudsman’s office sought their comments to hammer out the best way forward to improve things but none of them even bothered to reply.

Regulators, of course, do not operate in a vacuum. They follow and implement government policy and strategic direction. However, they are expected to ensure everyone – and, surely, the government should lead by example – complies with the regulatory framework in place. However, they do not like being told they are not doing it right or, worse, have their attention drawn to the fact they may be infringing the very rules they are meant to uphold as state watchdogs.

A regulator, such as any of the authorities mentioned above, which fails to fulfil its functions risks jeopardising the aims its own regulations seek to achieve. That would very likely result in the abuse, damage, wrongdoing – call it what you will – that the rules are designed to deter.

Five years ago, the UK National Audit Office published a short guide on regulation. This is how it described the objectives: “Regulation is used to protect and benefit people, businesses and the environment and to support economic growth. Regulation is one of the primary ways in which government can achieve its policy objectives. It is distinct from direct government provision of services because it relies on using incentives to drive behaviour change in individuals and organisations outside of government’s direct oversight.”

The remarks made by the ombudsman about the Lands Authority, which is among a long list of similar instances each of us can recount, raise the question of whether the regulators in this country have the spine to function in the manner they should.

The legal and administrative structures in place may be adequate.

The problem basically lies in the people chosen to lead them.

Being stooges, blindly loyal to the minister who appointed them and lacking the backbone to resist being yes-men, they cannot face institutions asking uncomfortable questions.