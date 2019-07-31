The Gabriel Caruana Foundation is hosting a series of instrument and music-making workshops at The Mill – Art, Culture and Crafts Centre in Birkirkara as part of the Ħożż il-ħsejjes project.

The project aims to be a tactile, aural and visual experience that invites participants, including children and youths, to create a collective and ever-changing musical and visual composition.

Taking inspiration from the intrinsic relationship between the late Gabriel Caruana’s artistic practice focusing on clay as his favoured medium and the use of The Mill, the partipants are working with two materials whose relationship goes a long way – clay and hay.

The creative team behind the project is composed of Raffaella Zammit, Elyse Tonna, Wen Chin Fu, Marvin Zammit and Andrea Pullicino.

During next week’s sessions, led by sound artist Chin Fu, participants will have the opportunity to try out the different instruments.

The sessions are open to anyone aged eight and over, with a maximum of 10 participants per session.

In November, an exhibition will be held at Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta, with a unique interactive installation of the musical instruments developed at The Mill. Also in November performance workshops will be held during ŻiguŻajg Festival.

This project is a collaboration between the Gabriel Caruana Foundation (Malta), Instrument Inventors Initiative (the Netherlands) and Mighty Box (Malta). It is supported by the Arts Council Malta – Malta Arts Fund, ŻiguŻajg Festival, Spazju Kreattiv and i-Portunus.

The Gabriel Caruana Foundation provides opportunities in the artistic and creative fields to modern and contemporary artists. It fosters diversity, as well as social and cultural dialogue and development through local, national and international networks. The foundation, a registered voluntary organisation with the Commissioner of Voluntary Organisations, promotes and develops systems supporting artists’ legacy.

The sessions are being held on Wednesday between 9.30 and 11.30am, with two advanced classes being held on Wednesday and Thursday from 5.30 to 7.30pm. For more information and to register, log on to https://gabrielcaruanafoundation.org/events/hozz-il-hsejjes/.