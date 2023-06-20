Thibaut Courtois has refused to make the trip to Tallinn for Belgium’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Estonia on Tuesday after being overlooked for the stand-in captaincy last week.

In the absence of regular skipper Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku wore the captain’s armband for a 1-1 draw with Austria last Saturday.

Coach Domenico Tedesco said the plan had been for his two vice-captains, Lukaku and Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois, to lead the side in one match each during the international break.

“After the game Thibaut suddenly wanted to talk to me and told me he was going home because he was disappointed and felt insulted,” Tedesco told a press conference on Monday.

