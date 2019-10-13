While up to a few years ago the accountancy profession was the one mainly associated with finances and numbers, the actuarial profession is proving to be an attractive route for many young people looking to pursue a career in such an environment.

In the wake of the publication of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) 17 Insurance Contracts, the alliance between actuarial and finance is at an entirely different level. One could safely say that you need an accountant and an actuary in the same room to understand IFRS 17.

While Solvency II already introduced such a dynamic, the insurance accounting standard leaves little room for divorcing the understanding and implementation of the relevant changes within an insurance organisation. This undoubtedly entails an even closer collaboration between the two professionals, both in terms of intellectual harmony as well as personalities.

It is already becoming more evident within insurance organisations that finance and actuarial are very closely interconnected, not just at a high level or at the end of month for reporting purposes, but fundamental to the effective management of the insurance entity as a whole.

In today’s complex and dynamic insurance world, accountants are proving to be more effective, all rounded and versatile when they really understand the underlying actuarial concepts and methodologies within their organisation and how these impact the state of play of financial reporting.

In turn, actuaries too benefit from understanding the wider accountant’s perspective and how this could possibly impact their analysis and results taken as a whole. Leveraging on the insight and understanding of the two professional teams, joined up and of one mind, is a simple and yet powerful tool to insurance organisations.

Certainly, this also holds true for audit and other professional firms servicing insurance organisations, whereby accountants and auditors are closely interacting with actuaries in providing holistic and value-adding insights to their insurance clients. Interestingly, many experienced accountants working in the insurance sphere and eager to enhance their actuarial knowledge seem to be showing interest in the actuarial qualification; surely an exciting professional blend for those insurance accountants seeking to enrich their educational profiles.

There are in fact various levels of qualification that accountants working in insurance can explore in this respect, which would excellently equip them for effective financial reporting reviews, as well as to support board, audit and other committee members in providing the required insights and meaningful answers to the relevant members, influencers and decision-makers.

Giselle Borg is director, Risk Consulting Advisory Services.