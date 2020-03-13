Argus Insurance Agencies Limited wishes to inform customers that its office located at Suite 5, Level 1, Tower Business Centre, Tower Street, Swatar, will be temporarily closed to the public as from Friday, March 13.

In a statement, the company said that, with recent developments on the spread of coronavirus, it was taking all the necessary precautions to ensure the health and safety of customers, team members and the general community.

Customers who have questions regarding any Argus insurance policies, can continue to contact Argus’ dedicated team of insurance professionals who remain available by phone on 2342 2000, web at www.argus.com.mt and e-mail at claims@argus.com.mt for motor claim queries or nonmotorclaims@argus.com.mt for other queries, and through the company’s local network of tied insurance intermediaries.