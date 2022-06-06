A research study conducted by the author sheds light on how educational facilities in Malta can facilitate African migrant learners’ integration in real life. The study, which formed part of an education doctorate award from the University of Sheffield, was entitled ‘How can understanding migrant learners’ stories assist a vocational college of further and higher education effectively support migrants from asylum-seeking backgrounds: migrant learners’ perspectives in a vocational college in Malta’.

Maltese schools and colleges have experienced significant social changes reflecting the island’s multicultural and cosmopolitan society. The study examined the contemporary issue of migration and addressed the topic by analysing the perceptions and experiences of migrant students from Africa with asylum backgrounds studying at the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (MCAST).

It explored the needs of asylum migrant students and investigated the role vocational education can have in supporting them with their integration into society. The study delved into the systems, structures and policies vocational colleges could institute to more effectively support the holistic learning of asylum migrant students. The study also re-examined the civic role vocational colleges can have in developing more effective strategies to enable these individuals to achieve their educational aspirations, based on the principle of social justice.

As part of the study, six migrants – four men and two women from Zimbabwe, Eri­trea, Somalia, Ethiopia, and Sudan – were interviewed about their life stories. The research sought to create a safe space for the migrants to voice their often traumatic life experiences and the challenges encountered. Through a deep understanding of individual migrants’ personal life stories, the study unearthed how their experiences in their home countries, during their journeys to Malta, and since arriving in Malta shaped their future learning aspirations and needs.

An analytical framework was applied to help identify themes from the participants’ personal narrations, exploring and illuminating the migrants’ experiences and their specific needs. Seven main themes were elicited: childhood, the journey, detention experiences, insecurity, responses, aspirations, and challenges. The study expanded theoretically on these main themes together with secondary ones with a specific focus on the main challenges of discrimination and integration as described by study participants.

In view of the findings, the study made recommendations to policymakers, educational stakeholders and other vocational education professionals to facilitate the integration of asylum migrant students both at vocational colleges and in society at large.

One of the persistent reoccurring themes is the importance of infusing equity in education and eradicating discrimination. The research recommended that educators need to be prepared for a radical social change to understand diversity in student intakes and to provide the best possible opportunities for students, including asylum migrants.

The study provides a basis for critical reflection and discussion among educational stakeholders and policymakers among others. Recommendations were also made for further research to contribute to the existing body of knowledge on the subject.

Dr Bartolo is director of Outreach and Student Affairs at the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (MCAST). His research study was partially funded by the Malta Government Scholarship scheme MGSS using national funds, and was conducted as part of a doctorate award in further and higher education from the University of Sheffield.