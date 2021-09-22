The Institute for Pastoral Ministry, in collaboration with Diaconia Gozo, will be offering a course on the inclusion and integration of vulnerable people in the community.

The course, starting on October 2 at the Sacred Heart Major Seminary in Victoria, aims to provide participants with knowledge in the area of integration and social inclusion of vulnerable people.

An interdisciplinary approach that takes into account psychological, social, theological and legislative disciplines will help participants to understand the problem of vulnerability and social exclusion in our society from various perspectives as well as provide basic skills to students who work with vulnerable people.

The course is particularly relevant for those who interact with vulnerable people in pastoral settings. It does not seek to replace other pedagogical or technical preparation courses but rather to complement these programmes and provide additional knowledge, skills and competencies to volunteers.

The course can also help health care workers provide holistic care to service users. Various lecturers will take part. The course is MFHEA-accredited and equivalent to MQF Level 4.

Applications can be obtained from the Diaconia Office, Ċentru Qalb Waħda, Kappillan Ġużeppi Hili Street, Fontana, or via email. For more details, contact Diaconia Gozo at diaconiagozo@gmail.com or call 2156 4235/9922 8918.