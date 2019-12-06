The police on Friday insisted that various units were intensively working to investigate the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Four people have been charged in court with the murder - three alleged killers and one alleged mastermind - but in a statement the police said that investigations were still under way, with the assistance of Europol.

It said the police homicide squad, as well as the Economic Crime Unit, were collaborating on the probe, under the watchful eyes of the inquiring magistrate, Neville Camilleri.

The police said that all the information that was disclosed in the past few days was being verified by investigators.

Various searches in a number of places in connection with the same investigation. Investigators also questioned a number of other people.

“In view of the sensitivity of the case and the investigations revolving around them, the police are not in a position to give more information as these details could prejudice the investigations and the case,” the police statement said.