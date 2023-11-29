There was eager anticipation for the commencement of the 2023-24 Malta SB20 Seajet Malta National Sailing League, which was part of the programme hosted by the Royal Malta Yacht Club’s recently held Dinghy Regatta weekend.

The end of the 2022-23 Sailing League had not been without action and drama.

Careful Now, which suffered a dramatic mast failure in June, made a return to the water with a brand-new rig. Meanwhile, the Maltese Musketeer has changed hands and is now helmed by Ramon Sant Hill, Additionally, experienced skipper Jan Rossi has acquired his own SB20 and will be entering the upcoming series of races.

The SB20 Malta fleet had long been waiting in anticipation of the start of the league.

However, Mother Nature threw a series of curveballs going back to early October when races had to be cancelled due to a lack of wind and subsequently, the November races suffered the opposite fate causing races to be cancelled on the first day due to strong winds.

