A group of 115 nurses, doctors and other health professionals who have been working on the frontline amid the dangers of the COVID-19 pandemic, have got together to raise funds for the support of the mental health of staff working in ICUs.

The choir practised via regular Zoom calls, thus following distancing protocols.

Calling themselves the ICU Liberty Singers, they are vying for number one spot in the British charts with another NHS choir, Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir who are trying their luck in wresting away the coveted spot with their remix of Justin Bieber’s Holy.

The origins of the ICU Liberty Singers lie in their efforts to get away from the strain from the caring of huge amounts of COVID-19 patients; they gelled into a singing outfit and decided to release a single.

Music label Sony gave them the go-ahead to record the classic 1980’s hit, Every Breath You Take, by British music greats, The Police.

The message of the song was transformed, by changing some of the verses of the original song, into an anthem for the utmost of human care, of selfless empathy, far removed from the theme of possessive obsession and Sting’s marriage breakup that the original song is all about.

The Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir have some edge over the ICU Liberty Singers as they have collaborated with a very well-established singer, Bieber, besides also boasting of a 2015 Christmas number one spot with their song A Bridge Over You. In fact, they had beaten Bieber to the number one spot five years ago.

It is a very fierce competition this year as a number of big-name artists are in the thick of it.

One can mention Mariah Carey with All I Want for Christmas Is You which was already on top of the charts, as well as new releases by the likes of Robbie Williams and Liam Gallagher.