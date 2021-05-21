Inter's Chinese owners Suning have completed a financing transaction worth 275 million euros ($336 million) with US investment firm Oaktree Capital, according to reports in Italy on Thursday.

Inter released a statement through Italian news agency ANSA confirming the cash injection designed to get the club through their current financial difficulties.

"Following a due diligence process and with a common long-term vision for the project, today a financing operation based on shares with funds run by Oaktree Capital Management L.P. was finalised," the statement read.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta