Inter set up a potential Italian Cup semi-final clash with arch rivals Juventus after the holders saw off Atalanta 1-0 on Tuesday.

Matteo Darmian struck the only goal 11 minutes after half-time, his low strike across Juan Musso enough to put a tight quarter-final at the San Siro in Inter’s favour.

Simone Inzaghi’s side will take on either troubled Juve or Lazio in April’s two-legged semis, with the pair facing off in Turin on Thursday.

Inter beat Juve in last season’s final to claim their eighth Italian Cup.

The other side of the draw will be decided on Wednesday when Fiorentina host Torino and Roma welcome Cremonese to the Italian capital.

Inter came through a tough test with Atalanta who are a direct rival for a place in next season’s Champions League.

