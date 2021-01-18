Inter beat champions Juventus 2-0 to move level on points with Serie A leaders Milan on Sunday, boosting their hopes of a first league title since 2010.

Arturo Vidal got his head to a Nicolo Barella cross in the 12th minute for his first league goal for Inter against his former club.

Barella added the second six minutes after the break as Inter claimed a first win over Juventus since September 2016, ending a series of seven matches without a win.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta